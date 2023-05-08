Proteas’ World Cup fate set to be known this week

Cape Town — The Proteas’ ICC World Cup fate may be known on Tuesday when Ireland take on Bangladesh in the first of three ODI’s at Chelmsford, Essex. The Proteas are currently in eighth place on the ICC Super League table with 98 points from 21 matches but Rob Walters’ team have already completed their full quota of fixtures. The Proteas forfeited three ODI’s against Australia — and subsequently the opportunity to gain valuable Super League points — for Cricket SA to launch the inaugural Betway SA20 back in January.

This has placed the Proteas’ chances of automatic qualification for the World Cup in India later this year in jeopardy as it has left Ireland with the opportunity to overtake South Africa in the ICC Super League should they complete 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh. Ireland currently have 68 points and can potentially equal the Proteas’ 98 points, although South Africa currently have a superior net run-rate. Only the top eight teams qualify automatically for India, while the remainder will contest a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe during June and July. Just like the Proteas did in their final series by holding back their Indian Premier League stars for the final series against the Netherlands, the Irish have bolstered their squad by recalling seamer Josh Little from the IPL.

The left-arm seamer, who is the first Irishman to play in the IPL, has starred for the defending champions Gujarat Titans and also showed his class for the Pretoria Capitals in the Betway SA20. The Irish will hope Little can replicate his form from out the outset as any slip-up on Tuesday against Bangladesh, who are in fourth place and have already qualified, will ensure the Proteas’ automatic progression to the World Cup. @ZaahierAdams