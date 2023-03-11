Johannesburg: The Proteas comfortably wrapped up the series against the West Indies 2-0 at the Wanderers on Saturday. The home required four wickets in the second session on the fourth day and duly completed the job to win by a massive 285 runs after the Windies were dismissed for 106.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee stepped into the breach left by the injured Keshav Maharaj, who led the field for an MRI scan on a suspected Achilles injury, claimed 3/37 in eight overs of high pace. ALSO READ: It’s a Liverpool thing ... Temba Bavuma is beating to Shukri’s Conrad’s drum and loving it Simon Harmer (3/45) did the damage in the session before lunch rightfully though completed the proceedings by picking up the last wicket of Alzarri Joseph for 18.