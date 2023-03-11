Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Proteas wrap up West Indies series with massive Wanderers victory

Joshua Da Silva of the West Indies is bowled by Gerald Coetzee. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Published Mar 11, 2023

Johannesburg: The Proteas comfortably wrapped up the series against the West Indies 2-0 at the Wanderers on Saturday.

The home required four wickets in the second session on the fourth day and duly completed the job to win by a massive 285 runs after the Windies were dismissed for 106.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee stepped into the breach left by the injured Keshav Maharaj, who led the field for an MRI scan on a suspected Achilles injury, claimed 3/37 in eight overs of high pace.

Simon Harmer (3/45) did the damage in the session before lunch rightfully though completed the proceedings by picking up the last wicket of Alzarri Joseph for 18.

Joseph had delivered some form of entertainment with a couple of sixes in the previous over off Harmer after Kagiso Rabada had dropped him in the deep.

The series victory is a first for captain Temba Bavuma, who was named Player of the Match for his second innings 172, and coach Shukri Conrad.

@ZaahierAdams

