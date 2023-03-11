Johannesburg: The Proteas comfortably wrapped up the series against the West Indies 2-0 at the Wanderers on Saturday.
The home required four wickets in the second session on the fourth day and duly completed the job to win by a massive 285 runs after the Windies were dismissed for 106.
Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee stepped into the breach left by the injured Keshav Maharaj, who led the field for an MRI scan on a suspected Achilles injury, claimed 3/37 in eight overs of high pace.
Simon Harmer (3/45) did the damage in the session before lunch rightfully though completed the proceedings by picking up the last wicket of Alzarri Joseph for 18.
West Indies all out for 106! ✅— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 11, 2023
South Africa win by 284 runs and take the Test series 2-0 👏#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/d13a4C7o91
Joseph had delivered some form of entertainment with a couple of sixes in the previous over off Harmer after Kagiso Rabada had dropped him in the deep.
Sheesh, that pace! 😤— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 11, 2023
If @GeraldCoetzee3 is the Karate Kid, does that make @AnrichNortje02 Mr Miyagi? 👀🤣#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/wG0Ifx51Ra
The series victory is a first for captain Temba Bavuma, who was named Player of the Match for his second innings 172, and coach Shukri Conrad.
@ZaahierAdams