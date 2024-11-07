Proteas youngsters receive nod of approval from skipper Temba Bavuma

The current Proteas Test squad certainly have the ability to see South Africa compete in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s, in London, next year. This is according to Temba Bavuma following his side’s 2-0 Test series victory over hosts Bangladesh last month.

Though Bavuma played no part in the series due to injury, he would have been more than pleased with how some of the youngsters in a largely inexperienced squad performed. Led by stand-in captain Aiden Markram, players like Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi were able to produce the goods as they both managed maiden Test centuries in the series. David Bedingham also looked solid in the second Test with a half century after he made a couple of starts in the first match without going on.

You generally rely on your senior players "The way they've performed in the series was incredible where generally playing away from home is always very tough," Bavuma told SportsBoom.com.

"You generally rely on your senior players, guys who have seen things enough to stand up for the team, but we had a situation where it wasn't just the senior guys who stood up. So, that was very refreshing to see.” De Zorzi set the tone at the top, with scores of 30 and 41 in the first Test, before a magnificent 177 in the second clash. Having another talented left-handed opener was a big asset for the Proteas, explained Bavuma.

"A guy like Tony at the top, he came in and was part of the whole rebuilding of the team. Coming in and filling in the boots of a guy like Dean Elgar was always going to be a stiff task but he's handling himself very well and is really starting to settle in at international level.” “I think there is so much more room for his game to grow which is so exciting, but he is still doing what we require from him at the top of the batting order. "Then you have Stubbs coming in at three, in a position he's not accustomed to, but I think the backing that was shown to him he is starting to pay returns to that. The kid is obviously superbly talented. He's got a very good technique which obviously helps.”