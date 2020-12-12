Quinny De Kock is the obvious choice to lead, says Allan Donald

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - “It’s the obvious choice.” That was Allan Donald’s frank response to hearing that Quinton de Kock was named South Africa’s Test captain for the 2020-21 season. De Kock is the Proteas’ limited-overs skipper, but was until recently not being considered for the role in the longest format due to the heavy workload associated with already being the team’s senior batsman and wicket-keeper. But with Covid 19 causing a major disruption in South Africa’s home season, the selectors have looked for some steadiness in the form of De Kock’s leadership. “I know Graeme (Smith, Cricket SA Director of Cricket) and the selectors are looking to create stability in the environment and having Quinton lead across formats for the moment ensures that. It’s the obvious choice,” Donald told IOL Sport.

De Kock’s first assignment will be a twoTest series against Sri Lanka, starting on Boxing Day at Centurion followed by the New Year’s Test at the Wanderers, before embarking on a historic tour of Pakistan. The season will be concluded by a three-match series against Australia.

The squad for the Sri Lankan series includes three new caps – opening batsman Sarel Erwee, wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne and medium-pacer Glenton Stuurman – but will be without premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius due to injury.

Also read: Workload doesn’t bother new Proteas Test captain Quinton de Kock

The former Proteas bowling coach believes South Africa might face a challenge to take 20 wickets without Rabada, but believes Anrich Nortje is capable of leading the attack in the talisman’s absence.

“Quinny will miss being able to call on KG’s (Rabada) X-factor. He is just such a classy bowler through his consistency. KG will always be missed when he’s not in the line-up.

“It would really have been exciting to see KG and Anrich team up in red-ball cricket. I just love watching Anrich run in and bowl. He is such a competitor. It’s a pity they won’t bowl in tandem, which might put a bit of pressure on Anrich to make a play. I don’t know the composition of the line-up but I am sure Lungi (Ngidi) and Beuran (Hendricks) will provide him with good support.”

Proteas veteran Allan Donald. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

There certainly seems to be healthy competition for places within the top-order with the selection of newbies Erwee, Verreynne and the uncapped Keegan Petersen along with the return of Aiden Markram and allrounder Wiaan Mulder.

Erwee and Petersen are certainly deserving of their call-ups with the duo being among the most consistent run-scorers in the 4-Day Domestic Series. Petersen, in particular, has averaged 45.32 (2017-18), 57.40 (2018-19), 51.50 (2019-20) and 57.66 in this current 2020-21 season.

“Keegan’s move from Cape Town firstly up here to Bloemfontein and now to Durban has certainly been good for him. He’s just one of those classy little players that makes everything look so effortless when he gets going,” Donald said.

“He is unbelievably easy on the eye. He deserves his call-up after a few really good seasons. I don’t know where the Proteas are looking to bat him, but he could settle in nicely if given a good solid run.”

There was a belief in some quarters that new selection convenor Victor Mpitsang may look to blood promising Knights youngster Raynard van Tonder against the Sri Lankans, particularly as the 22-year-old has followed up being the leading run-scorer (843 runs at 70.25) in the 4-Day Series last year with another 402 runs at 50.25 this season.

“I have no doubt Raynard van Tonder will play many games for the Proteas. I think he knows he is close. He just needs to have patience and continue scoring runs for us (the Knights),” Donald added.

Proteas Test squad to face Sri Lanka

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne.

@ZaahierAdams

@IOLSport