Quinton de Kock back for Proteas in ODI opener against England

The series opener will also be England's Test captain Ben Stokes final ODI after announcing his retirement from 50-overs cricket on Monday.

Cape Town - Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and chose to bat in the first One-Day International (ODI) against England at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Tuesday.

Proteas star opener Quinton de Kock has returned to ODI line-up after missing the two warm-up matches last week. Aiden Markram also returns at No 4 after being dropped for the final two ODI's against Bangladesh at the end of the last home summer, while Heinrich Klaasen's good form in the warm-up matches has been rewarded.

This, however, means that there is no place for Test wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne, who has averaged an impressive 41.2 in his first 12 ODI's.

England, meanwhile, have handed an ODI debut to local Durham fast bowler Matty Potts on his home ground.