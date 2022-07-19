Quinton de Kock back for Proteas in ODI opener against England

Cape Town - Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and chose to bat in the first One-Day International (ODI) against England at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Tuesday.
The series opener will also be England's Test captain Ben Stokes final ODI after announcing his retirement from 50-overs cricket on Monday.
Proteas star opener Quinton de Kock has returned to ODI line-up after missing the two warm-up matches last week. Aiden Markram also returns at No 4 after being dropped for the final two ODI's against Bangladesh at the end of the last home summer, while Heinrich Klaasen's good form in the warm-up matches has been rewarded.
This, however, means that there is no place for Test wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne, who has averaged an impressive 41.2 in his first 12 ODI's.
England, meanwhile, have handed an ODI debut to local Durham fast bowler Matty Potts on his home ground.
Teams
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
IOL Sport