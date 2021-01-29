Quinton de Kock blames poor first innings batting for first Test defeat

CAPE TOWN – Quinton de Kock blamed a series of soft dismissals for South Africa’s seven wicket loss in the first Test against Pakistan on Friday.

The South African captain said his side let itself down in the first innings when the Proteas were bowled out for 220. “Scoring 220, that’s not good enough especially when you opt to bat first,” De Kock said. “We really let ourselves down in the first innings.”

"There were too many soft dismissals. It wasn't a case of not adapting to conditions, we've been here long enough, there were just so many soft dismissals. We saw what happened when Aiden (Markram) and Rassie (van der Dussen) were able to form a partnership and hopefully we can take the lessons from that into the next match."

Despite reducing Pakistan to 27/4 later on the first day, South Africa were put firmly on the back foot thereafter, with Fawad Alam’s man of the match century helping Pakistan to build a substantial 158-run lead.

“Our bowlers bowled with great aggression and accuracy but Pakistan batted really against us,” De Kock added.