Quinton de Kock is still part of the team, say Cricket South Africa

Dubai – Quinton de Kock is still part of the Proteas squad here in the United Arab Emirates, according to a Cricket South Africa statement. De Kock and the team management have been involved in meetings on Wednesday morning to reach some form of consensus after the Proteas wicket-keeper/batsman withdrew from the national team's ICC T20 World Cup clash against the West Indies after Cricket SA instructed the team to take a collective knee prior to the start of the match.

De Kock is expected to release a statement latet this afternoon to explain his actions. It is understood that De Kock's primary gripe is the fact that Cricket SA's board dictated their intentions just moments before the start. "I can confirm that he is still very much a part of the Proteas team and has not been sent home as some reports have incorrectly stated," Proteas Media liaison Siphokazi Sokanyile said in a statement.

"There is no update on Quinton de Kock as yet. His statement is being finalised and will be shared as soon as possible." Cricket SA chief Lawson Naidoo speaking to IOL Sport on Wednesday morning also confirmed that De Kock was still in the UAE and that the Board awaits the outcome of the meetings before a decision will be made.