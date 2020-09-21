Quinton de Kock not keen on Proteas Test captaincy due to high workload

CAPE TOWN – South Africa are waiting for the appointment of a new convenor of selectors before naming their Test captain, but head coach Mark Boucher has confirmed it will not be limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock.

Boucher has revealed they will follow the model used by Australia and England, who have different captains for Test and limited-overs games, a change from when former skipper Faf du Plessis led South Africa in all three formats.

"We’ve had a lot of conversations and a lot of time to think about what we want to do," Boucher said in a Cricket South Africa statement on Monday.

"We’ll look to select someone else for the Test role. One of the things that we’ve learned from England is a guy like Eoin Morgan comes in and he’s got a lot of time to plan because he’s not involved in the Test team.

"So that’s the positive, you get a captain who can sit down and really plan what he wants and how to drive that vision to the players. It gives you some freshness when there’s a short turnaround between formats."