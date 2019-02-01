Quinton de Kock produced an exhilarating innings of 83 off just 58 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes, against Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – It may prove to be a blessing in disguise after Proteas star Quinton de Kock has been ruled out of the three-match T20 International series against Pakistan. De Kock picked up a groin injury during Wednesday’s seven-wicket ODI win over the visitors at Newlands, which saw them claim a 3-2 series victory.

The left-hander produced an exhilarating innings of 83 off just 58 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes, that set the platform for a comfortable chase of Pakistan’s 240/8.

But now he will have to sit out the T20Is at Newlands today, Wanderers on Sunday and Centurion on Wednesday.

“Quinton sustained an injury to his left groin while fielding during the last ODI on Wednesday,” Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammad Moosajee, said in a statement on Friday.

“He will be unable to take part in the T20I series against Pakistan, and we are hopeful he will be fit for selection for the Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Durban on February 13th.”

Cape Cobras opener Janneman Malan, who starred for the Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League, has replaced De Kock in the squad.

Warriors left-hander Gihahn Cloete took over the wicket-keeping duties in the first T20I on Friday.

National selection chief Linda Zondi said: “Janneman was one of the stand-out players during the Mzansi Super League, and has been putting in the runs consistently at franchise level.

“He is an exciting young prospect. This is a great opportunity for us to continue blooding players at international level.”

Batting first! Pakistan win the toss and have sent the Proteas into bat in the opening #KFCT20 clash at @NewlandsCricket.



Plenty of changes for South Africa tonight, with the likes of Gihahn Cloete, Chris Morris and Junior Dala coming into the side. #SAvPAK #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/OeKoTBM7rz — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2019





