Quinton de Kock passed fit, Ben Stokes to retire from ODI's

Cape Town - The Proteas’ men’s team have received a major boost with Quinton de Kock passed fit for the series-opening ODI against England at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Tuesday. De Kock missed both the warm-up matches against the England Lions side last week at Taunton and Worcester respectively, due to a hand injury sustained on the recent tour of India.

Although the 29-year-old returned to play in the latter part of the five-match series against India after sitting out the second T20I, there were still concerns upon the Proteas’ arrival in England. De Kock will in all likelihood return to his regular opening position alongside partner Janneman Malan. The pair are in the process of building a solid relationship at the top of the order for the Proteas, having put together 564 runs in nine matches, at an average of 62.66 thus far. This includes a century stand and two partnerships in excess of 50 runs.

Furthermore, De Kock’s experience of 129 ODI’s will be invaluable to a Proteas team that have already lost the services of captain and top-order batter Temba Bavuma for the England tour. Bavuma was ruled out with an elbow injury. England’s bowlers will certainly be on high-alert with De Kock averaging 65.37 against the world champions in comparison to his overall career average of 46.0. This includes three centuries and three half-centuries in just 12 innings.

Meanwhile, England Test captain Ben Stokes will retire from ODI's after Tuesday's series-opener against the Proteas at his homeground. "I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way," Stokes said in a statement. "As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years. ”I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format. Likely Proteas team: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram/Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

