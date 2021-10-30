Quinton de Kock returns for Proteas against Sri Lanka, SA win toss and will field
Share this article:
Sharjah - Quinton de Kock has returned to the Proteas line-up after withdrawing from the last match against West Indies.
De Kock will take his place at the top of the order and behind the stumps for the crucial T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka. He replaces Heinrich Klaasen.
ALSO READ: This week has brought us much closer together, says Proteas’ Keshav Maharaj
"One change, Quinton is in for Klaasen. The team is feeling much better than we were a couple of days ago. Quinton is in a much better state. As a team we're good and ready for the game today," said captain Temba Bavuma at the toss.
ALSO READ: Mark Boucher ‘wants to hold Proteas to a culture they would like to play in’
After calling correctly, Bavuma followed the trend at this World Cup and inserted Sri Lanka.
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk) 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markam, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera (wk), 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana 11 Lahiru Kumara
@ZaahierAdams