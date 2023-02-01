Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Quinton de Kock ruled out as Proteas elect to bowl in third ODI against England

Quinton de Kock will miss the third ODI against England. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Quinton de Kock will miss the third ODI against England. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - The Proteas have won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the third Betway ODI at the Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock was not considered for selection as a precaution after sustaining an injury to his right thumb during the second ODI at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

De Kock injured his right thumb whilst keeping wicket and immediately left the field. Subsequent X-rays cleared him from serious injury, and he did return to open the batting in South Africa’s innings.

ALSO READ: Sam Curran fined for 'excessive celebration' of Temba Bavuma dismissal

The 30-year-old was only available as a batter for today’s match after he was advised by the medical team that keeping wicket and fielding could aggravate the injury. The selectors have subsequently opted not to take any risks and rest De Kock altogether.

More on this

Henrich Klaasen, who took over the wicket-keeping duties in Bloemfontein, will remain behind the stumps in Kimberley.

Reeza Hendricks returns to the top of the order to partner captain Temba Bavuma. Sisanda Magala and Tabraiz Shamsi are also back in the line-up after being rested for Sunday’s second match, with Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj taking a breather.

ALSO READ: We want to win 3-0, says David Miller ahead of Proteas’ third ODI against England

Story continues below Advertisement

England have, meanwhile, recalled Jofra Archer for his MI Cape Town teammate Olly Stone.

TEAMS FOR KIMBERLEY

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Story continues below Advertisement

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley.

@ZaahierAdams

Related Topics:

ProteasEngland CricketQuinton de KockODICricket

Share

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams