Cape Town - The Proteas have won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the third Betway ODI at the Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday. Wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock was not considered for selection as a precaution after sustaining an injury to his right thumb during the second ODI at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

De Kock injured his right thumb whilst keeping wicket and immediately left the field. Subsequent X-rays cleared him from serious injury, and he did return to open the batting in South Africa’s innings. ALSO READ: Sam Curran fined for 'excessive celebration' of Temba Bavuma dismissal The 30-year-old was only available as a batter for today’s match after he was advised by the medical team that keeping wicket and fielding could aggravate the injury. The selectors have subsequently opted not to take any risks and rest De Kock altogether.

England have, meanwhile, recalled Jofra Archer for his MI Cape Town teammate Olly Stone. TEAMS FOR KIMBERLEY South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

