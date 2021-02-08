Quinton de Kock says Proteas are ’disappointed’ after ’painful’ series loss against Pakistan

JOHANNESBURG - South African captain Quinton de Kock bemoaned his team’s inability to play the big moments better in the second Test in Rawalpindi as costing the team the chance to draw the series against Pakistan.

The Proteas fell to a 95-run defeat on Monday, with Babar Azam becoming the first Pakistan captain since Inzamam ul-Haq in 2003 to lead a side to a series win against South Africa.

“It’s painful, there’s a lot of disappointment in the team and there’s a lot for us to look at in terms of performance as we move forward,” said De Kock.

South Africa dropped crucial catches in Pakistan’s second innings, allowing the home team to set a massive target of 371. Having gotten themselves into contention thanks to a 94-run second wicket partnership between Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen and then a 106-run fourth wicket partnership between Markram and Temba Bavuma, the Proteas endured yet another batting collapse, losing seven wickets for 33 runs to the second new ball.

While Markram said that his 108 was among the highlights of his career, he also acknowledged that a lot of the gloss had been wiped off it, by the result of the match.