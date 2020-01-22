The Proteas will hope that Kagiso Rabada has finally understood the repercussions of his actions.
Although there is no consensus that Rabada actually transgressed and was deserving of his punishment - 15 percent of his match fee and one demerit point that led to his suspension from this week’s Wanderers Test - he does flirt dangerously close to the line.
Equally, he is a repeat offender, which further damages his reputation.
Remorse is always a good place to start on the road to redemption and hopefully Rabada’s is not just lip service, for it was just two years ago that he was in a similar position only for the technicalities of the law to intervene.