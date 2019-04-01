DELHI – South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada sounded an ominous warning for the Proteas World Cup opponents, with an incredible performance for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League over the weekend. Rabada, 23, defended a target of 11 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a Super Over to give the Capitals their second win of the season.

When Andre Russell deposited Rabada’s opening ball for four – expertly finding the vacant midwicket boundary – it seemed as if the West Indian all-rounder was to be KKR’s hero once more.

Rabada responded expertly with an onslaught of yorkers, with his third ball of the over uprooting Andre Russell's middle stump. Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik proved unable to find the boundary as Capitals ran out winners, concluding a brilliant match.

Had KKR triumphed, it would have seen to be an incredible heist. The Capitals’ chase of 186, for the majority of the innings, appeared to be a stroll in the park. Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw put on 89 for the second wicket, before Rishabh Pant joined Shaw for a 54-run partnership.

When Pant departed, 16 runs were required from 13 deliveries, but the Knight Riders fought back in stunning style to force a Super Over. Shaw looked set to hit his first IPL century but a short ball from Lockie Ferguson saw to a top-edge flying high and into the hands of Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps, ending the 19-year-old’s innings on 99.

A superb final over from Kuldeep Yadav culminated with a final-ball run-out with the scores level.

Delhi batted first in the Super Over, and while Prasidh Krishna removed Shreyas Iyer with his third delivery, Pant managed to take Delhi to double-figures.

In reply, KKR sent Andre Russell and Karthik out to bat, both of whom had starred earlier in the day. In the Knight Riders’ first batting display of the game, Karthik hit a 36-ball 50, while Russell smashed 62 from just 28 deliveries, continuing his sensational run with the bat in this season’s competition.

African News Agency (ANA)