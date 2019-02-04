South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada discusses tactics. Photo: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

DUBAI – Paceman Kagiso Rabada is the only South African to find himself in the world's One-Day International top-10 bowlers ranking which the International Cricket Council (ICC) released on Monday. South Africa fared slightly better in the batting department with two players in the top 10 - captain Faf du Plessis at sixth and Quinton de Kock in eighth spot.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has had such success in South Africa and Australia in recent months, still tops the batting rankings with another Indian star Rohit Sharma in second place.

Pakistan's Babar Azam, who also impressed on the South African tour, is in fifth spot.

World ODI Players Ranking (top 10)

Batsmen (top 10):

1 Virat Kohli (IND) 887

2 Rohit Sharma (IND) 854

3 Ross Taylor (NZ) 821

4 Joe Root (ENG) 807

5 Babar Azam (PAK) 801

6 Faf du Plessis (SA) 791

7 Shai Hope (WIN) 780

8 Quinton de Kock (SA) 758

9 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 755

10 S Dhawan (IND) 744

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is No7 on the world Top10 bowlers list. Photo: Michael Sherman (ANA)

Bowlers (top 10):

1 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 808

2 Rashid Khan (AFG) 788

3 Trent Boult (NZ) 732

4 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 719

5 Y Chahal (IND) 709

6 M Rahman (BAN) 695

7 Kagiso Rabada (SA) 688

8 Adil Rashid (ENG) 683

9 M Ur Rahman (AFG) 679

10 J Hazlewood (AUS) 665.

African News Agency (ANA)





Like us on Facebook