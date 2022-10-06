Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Rain delays start of first ODI between Proteas and India

a cricket field with the covers on as it rains

Rain has delayed the start of the of the first one-day international between India and South Africa in Lucknow. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA

Published 34m ago

Share

Lucknow - Rain has delayed the start of the of the first one-day international between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.

The toss was pushed back by 30 minutes to 1.30pm (0800 GMT) but more rain has further dampened chance of play soon with covers brought back onto the pitch.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan is leading hosts India in the three-match ODI series with Rohit Sharma's Twenty20 team having left for Australia for the World Cup starting later this month.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, will look to bounce back in the 50-overs contest after losing the T20 series 2-1.

More on this

AFP

Related Topics:

ProteasTemba BavumaCricketODIT20i

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP