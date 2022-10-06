Rain delays start of first ODI between Proteas and India

Lucknow - Rain has delayed the start of the of the first one-day international between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.
The toss was pushed back by 30 minutes to 1.30pm (0800 GMT) but more rain has further dampened chance of play soon with covers brought back onto the pitch.
Shikhar Dhawan is leading hosts India in the three-match ODI series with Rohit Sharma's Twenty20 team having left for Australia for the World Cup starting later this month.
South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, will look to bounce back in the 50-overs contest after losing the T20 series 2-1.
'Stronger and fitter' Arshdeep Singh eyes T20 World Cup success
The next eight ODI games are important for Proteas’ World Cup qualification hopes
Judge Bavuma’s performances where it matters ... the T20 World Cup
We need to be there for Temba Bavuma - Proteas centurion Rilee Rossouw
‘It was special,’ says Rilee Rossouw after century helps Proteas beat India in third T20I
Rilee Rossouw’s century powers Proteas to consolation T20 win over India
AFP