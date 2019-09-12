Rassie van der Dussen (right) is confident with Quinton de Kock as captain for the upcoming T20 series against India. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN - Not many would have been too critical if Rassie van der Dussen was handed the leadership reins for the Proteas’ three-match T20 series here against India. Van der Dussen had a stellar individual World Cup campaign despite being hampered by an under-performing team. He always seemed to be composed mentally while others were losing their heads, and he even had the support of incumbent national captain Faf du Plessis as a potential heir apparent.

Coupled with these factors was the appointment of interim Proteas team director Enoch Nkwe. Van der Dussen and Nkwe share a healthy working relationship after both played pivotal roles in the Highveld Lions and Jozi Stars’ success-filled season last year.

However, the brains trust at Cricket South Africa preferred Quinton de Kock for the skipper’s role in Du Plessis’s absence and he is now seemingly being groomed for longer term duties too.

It would be understandable if Van der Dussen was disappointed with the way events have unfolded, but the 30-year-old is not showing any of it and is fully behind De Kock as the Proteas look to replicate their success here in the T20I series four years ago.

“The last time we were all together was at the World Cup. That was disappointing. But coming together now again it's almost like a fresh start. There is a new coaching staff. We have spoken a lot of where we are as a team and where we want to go. There are a few fresh faces too, which always brings up the energy,” Van der Dussen explained.

“Quinton is one of those guys that lead by example. He doesn’t always say a lot, but when he speaks he says really valuable things. You get guys that talk a lot, and you get guys that don’t and Quinny is one of those guys who prefers to lead from the front through action.”

