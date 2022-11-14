Rassie van der Dussen returns, Gerald Coetzee named in Proteas Test squad for Australia tour

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa’s named the 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which gets underway at the Gabba in Brisbane from 17 December. Knights pacemen Gerald Coetzee got his his maiden call up to the Proteas Test side after impressing for his domestic team. The 22-year-old has amassed 40 wickets at an average of 28.82 and a career-best 4-47 in his 13 first-class matches thus far.

There is also a recall for Theunis de Bruyn, who last featured for the national side in 2019. The right-hander, who has 12 Test caps, has enjoyed success with the Titans in the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series with a first-class average of 41.83, including a title-winning 143 in the final round of matches last term. Meanwhile, Rassie van der Dussen has recovered from the finger injury that cut short his tour to England earlier in the year and the subsequent Men’s T20 World Cup to take his place in the squad, while Keshav Maharaj is cleared for the tour. The spinner sustained a low-grade groin muscle injury at the T20 World Cup in Australia and is currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen replaces Ryan Rickelton – the Lions gloveman, who played the last of his three Tests against England in September, has an ankle injury that forced him to be overlooked by the national selectors but allows him to still be picked by his domestic team.

“We are pleased with the group of players that have been assembled for this tour. I think the selectors now have a core group of Proteas that has been built and it is just about building on what we have, said national convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang. “There is a welcome return for our vice-captain Temba after his injury and we are also happy to have Rassie back too following his finger injury in England. I am especially excited about our pace attack, which is no doubt growing in stature and strength. “Overall, all the players selected undoubtedly have the ability to play at the highest level, and evidence of that is our standing on the ICC World Test Championship table. We are confident that if they play to their ability, we can challenge Australia in their conditions.

“We would like to wish the players well for the tour and look forward to an exciting and competitive series.” As previously reported, top-order batter Keegan Petersen is unavailable for selection after sustaining a severe injury to his hamstring playing for the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge final in Potchefstroom earlier this month. The squad will depart for Australia on 01 December and as part of their preparation, Dean Elgar’s side will play an unofficial four-day match against Cricket Australia XI from 09 – 12 December at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Proteas Test squad against Australia Dean Elgar (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (DP World Lions), Gerald Coetzee (ITEC Knights), Theunis de Bruyn (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Simon Harmer (Momentum Multiply Titans), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Gbets Warriors), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Gbets Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Six Gun Grill Western Province), Khaya Zondo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins). South Africa Test Tour to Australia Itinerary

Four-day Tour Match 09 - 12 December Cricket Australia XI vs South Africa – The Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Tests 17 - 21 December Australia vs South Africa – The Gabba, Brisbane

26 - 30 December Australia vs South Africa – MCG, Melbourne 04 - 08 January