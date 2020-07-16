Rassie van der Dussen supports BLM, refuses to be labelled

CAPE TOWN - Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen has expressed his support for the Black Lives Movement saying “I support equal opportunities for all”. Van der Dussen responded to being called out on social media by political analyst Max du Preez “where do you stand?” in regards to the Black Lives Matter movement. Van der Dussen, who has played 40 matches for the Proteas across all formats, is the only white Proteas cricketer to express his public support for the Black Lives Matter movement thus far. “I support BLM, I’m against murder, I'm against all murders, physical, character, and cultural murders. I support equal opportunities for all. Just because I support BLM does not mean I support violence or Marxism, so I refuse to be labeled by people. Viva Afrika” Max, ek ondersteun BLM, ek is teen alle moorde, fisiese, karakter-, en kulturele moord. Ek ondersteun gelyke geleenthede vir almal. Omdat ek BLM ondersteun beteken dit nie dat ek geweld of Marxisme ondersteun nie, ek weier dus om deur mense geëtiketteer te word. Viva Afrika! 🇿🇦 https://t.co/mEhKFBjKMR

— Rassie van der Dussen (@Rassie72) July 16, 2020

South African cricket has been forced to take a hard look at its systems over the past week after a group of more than 30 black former Proteas and a number of local coaches pledged their support for Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

This voice of solidarity came after Ngidi was criticised by former Proteas players Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar for wanting to discuss Black Lives Matter in the dressingroom.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Cricket SA reaffirmed their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and its relevance in South Africa and South African sport.

It went further by stating that CSA “welcomes the statement of support for Lungi Ngidi’s BLM stance, made by 31 players and coaches, and the CSA Board and CSA Exco stand with this group, and every other cricket player, coach and fan that believes that there is no place for racism of any kind in cricket.”

