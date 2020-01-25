JOHANNESBURG – England’s tailenders put South Africa to the sword with a record-breaking 10th-wicket partnership to amass 400 runs in their first innings and take a firm grip on the final test at The Wanderers on Saturday.
South Africa were 11-0 in reply at tea on the second day as they began the long haul to try to get back into contention but hopes of a series-levelling victory look a long way off.
Stuart Broad and Mark Wood scored 82 runs together to set a record 10th-wicket partnership at The Wanderers and inflict a morale crushing blow on their hosts, already 2-1 down in the series.
Broad, who made 43 off 28 balls, and Wood, not out on 35, thrashed the ball to all parts of the cavernous stadium, forcing South Africa into the seldom-seen scenario of eight boundary fielders trying to defend against No. 10 and No. 11 batsmen.
There were also half centuries for captain Joe Root, Ollie Pope and a valuable 32 from Chris Woakes in his first appearance on the tour.