Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala selected for rain-affected first T20 against West Indies

Gqeberha — The rain-delayed first T20I at SuperSport Park saw Reeza Hendricks and Sisanda Magala included in the playing eleven and the match reduced to 11-Overs a side.
The first T20I between South Africa and the West Indies was brought to a halt due to persistent rain. Play started two hours behind schedule, reducing the match into an 11-Over a side match in Centurion.
The West Indies chose to bowl first citing to the high win percentage for teams batting second in T20s at SuperSport Park.
Sisanda Magala and Reeza Hendricks recovered in time for selection in the first match while Tristan Stubbs, who has been consistently playing before the World Cup, missed out.
Lungi Ngidi also missed out on selection for the first of three T20Is.
Like the coach emphasised in the build up to the first T20I, the series was also going to be used to bring Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada to action after being rested in the ODI series.
Nortje, Magala, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi make up South Africa’s bowling attack.
Proteas XI:
Quinton de Kock; Reeza Hendricks; Rilee Rossouw; Aiden Markram (c); Heinrich Klassen; David Miller; Wayne Parnell; Sisanda Magala; Bjorn Fortuin; Anrich Nortje; Tabraiz Shamsi
West Indies XI:
Kyle Mayers; Brandon King; Johnson Charles; Nicholas Pooran; Rovman Powell (c); Roston Chase; Romario Shepherd; Odean Smith; Sheldon Cottrell; Akeal Hosein; Alzarri Joseph
IOL Sport