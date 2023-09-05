Retiring Quinton de Kock can finish Proteas journey with Cricket World Cup trophy as SA go for experience

The Proteas on Tuesday announced an experienced 15-man squad for the 50-over Cricket World Cup (CWC), with Quinton de Kock retiring from the format after the competition. The CWC runs from October 5 to November 19, and as IOL Sport reported earlier the young duo of Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs did not crack the nod. Surprisingly the experienced Wayne Parnell was also left out, while he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Temba Bavuma will lead the side in his first 50-over World Cup and is one of eight players who have earned their maiden World Cup call-ups. The experienced Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the bowling attack, which also includes the exciting trio of Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Gerald Coetzee. The squad also comprises of at least three spin options in Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram.

Batting unit The batting unit is a formidable one, led by some of the most exciting batters in the world game in David Miller, T20I captain Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, De Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen. All-rounders Marco Jansen and Sisanda Magala complete the squad.

Commenting on the squad selection, Rob Walter said: “It is always tough choosing a World Cup squad and I’ve said it a couple of times, the stronger the depth of your team, the better the players are that you’re leaving out. “It’s great having a mix of experienced players and players who will be competing in their first 50-over World Cup - you get that sort of exuberance of excitement to be doing something for the first time. “Similar to the level of experience, we have endeavoured to curate a well-balanced group of players and skill, that will allow us to effectively adapt to the conditions in India.

“Under the leadership of Temba and the senior group, I have the utmost faith this squad will make South Africa proud.”

De Kock retirement Wicketkeeper De Kock also confirmed he will retire from ODI cricket following the conclusion of the World Cup. Since making his ODI debut in 2013, the 30-year-old has gone to play 140 matches and has amassed almost 6 000 runs at an average of 44.85. One of his career highlights came up against Australia in 2016 when scored a career-best 178 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Commenting on De Kock’s retirement from ODIs, Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said: “Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years. He also wore the captain’s armband and that is an honour that very few people get to hold.