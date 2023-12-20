Rilee Rossouw, Gerald Coetzee laughing all the way to the bank at IPL

Proteas burgeoning fast bowling sensation Gerald Coetzee was the second most expensive South African at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, held on Tuesday. The 23-year-old was bought by the Mumbai Indians for R11.1 million in what will be a first appearance at the IPL for the youngster. The tearaway quick claimed 20 wickets at the recent Cricket World Cup at an average of 19.8, in what was an impressive debut at the tournament. It was also the first time a South African claimed 20 wickets at a 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, the experienced Rilee Rossouw was bought by the Punjab Kings for a staggering R17.6 million. Rossouw is a veteran of T20 cricket having previously played in T20 leagues in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia. The 34-year-old veteran has also played 36 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 29 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for South Africa.