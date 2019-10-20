NEW DELHI – Rohit Sharma smashed a maiden test double century as he and centurion Ajinkya Rahane helped India reach 497 for nine before declaring on day two of the third and final test against South Africa on Sunday.
India were tottering at 39 for three on Saturday when the Mumbai duo combined and by the time Rahane fell for 115 in the morning session, their fourth-wicket stand had produced 267 runs to turn their first innings around in Ranchi.
India decided to attack South Africa's top order after the tea break as they press for a series whitewash to consolidate their position at top of the World Test Championship.
Resuming the day on 224-3, both Rohit and Rahane continued their largely risk-free accumulation.
Rohit reverse-swept Dane Piedt for a boundary, while Rahane stepped out to hit the spinner over his head for a four as they asserted themselves.