JOHANNESBURG – England's Joe Root said that completing a series victory over South Africa in their backyard would be a captaincy highlight, especially after the number of challenges the visitors have had to face over the past few weeks.
“It would be (a big deal) because of the various things that we have had to manage on this tour,” Root said on the eve of the final test starting at The Wanderers on Friday.
“We have had a couple of injuries, senior players who have had to fly home, a lot of illness to deal with and we have had to adapt to a lot of different conditions with what is a young group of players. That’s all been very pleasing.”
England began the tour in mid-December with 10 players as well as support staff suffering from a mystery virus. Further setbacks followed after batsman Rory Burns and fast bowler James Anderson returned home injured.
They lost the first test but rebounded with wins in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth to take a 2-1 series lead.