CAPE TOWN – India ruthlessly romped to a 203-run victory over the Proteas in the first Test at Visakhapatnam.
Only a record 91-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Dane Piedt (56) and Senuran Muthusamy (49*) stalled the inevitable.
Piedt played beautifully for his maiden Test half-century, but he too fell to the impressive Mohammed Shami.
With everyone expecting India’s spin bowlers to create havoc on the final day, it was Shami’s seam deliveries that did the most damage. The 29-year-old maintained his record of impressive second innings spells and finished with figures of 5/35.
With the pitch offering uneven bounce, Shami stuck to a wicket-to-wicket line and reaped the rewards by bowling all of his victims. Temba Bavuma was again cleaned up with a ball that kept low, captain Faf du Plessis misjudged a delivery outside his off-stump, while first innings centurion Quinton de Kock was dismissed in similar fashion.