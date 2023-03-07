Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Ryan Rickelton deserves a crack, says Shukri Conrad on the eve of second Test against West Indies

Ryan Rickelton has scored three four-day tons in as many matches this season. Picture: Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix

Published Mar 7, 2023

Gqeberha — Shukri Conrad confirmed four changes in the playing XI for the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

The door has finally been knocked down by Ryan Rickelton through his consistent performances in the Cricket South Africa 4-Day Series. With three tons in as many matches already in the season, Rickelton was included in the playing XI for the second Test.

His performances over the last three seasons have convinced Conrad that he is ready to take the No 5 position in the batting order.

"Rickelton deserves his crack at it," said Conrad.

Keegan Petersen makes way for Rickelton after an unsuccessful return from injury in the first Test.

Conrad believes that Petersen still has a future in the Test side, but that it is not at the top of the order.

“I still feel Keegan has a big role to play in the middle order rather than at the top of the order,” Conrad said.

"I think his best position might be No 5 going forward in terms of the way he plays. But again this Test batting unit is still a work in progress.

“Him being left out is not on the back of poor performances, rather on nonscoring performances.”

Four changes were made in the playing XI with Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer getting an opportunity to play.

Senuran Muthusamy was left out, while Marco Jansen was given a much-needed rest.

Proteas XI For Second Test:

1. Dean Elgar

2. Aiden Markram

3. Tony de Zorzi

4. Temba Bavuma (c)

5. Ryan Rickelton

6. Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

7. Wiaan Mulder

8. Simon Harmer

9. Keshav Maharaj

10. Gerald Coetzee

11. Kagiso Rabada

