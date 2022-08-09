Ryan Rickelton's County cricket form is just what the Proteas need ahead of Lords Test, says Dean Elgar

Johannesburg - Proteas skipper Dean Elgar believes Ryan Rickelton’s hot run of form for Northamptonshire in the First Division of the English County Championship is the perfect tonic ahead of next week’s first Test at Lord’s. The 26-year-old left-hander has scored 539 runs for Northants in eight innings, passing fifty six times and turning two of those into centuries. It’s a run of form that really started in the 2020/21 season for the Central Gauteng Lions, continued into Zimbabwe for the SA A side, then onto last summer when he averaged 82.83 in the Four-Day series.

Story continues below Advertisement

He made his Test debut against Bangladesh in Durban in April, when the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram headed to the Indian Premier League and, despite modest returns at the crease, didn’t seem phased by making the step up to the Test arena. He’s taken that experience and turned it into runs for Northants, capturing the attention of their supporters and pleasing Elgar. “The interesting thing with Ryan is that he was given the opportunity when the guys weren’t there,” said Elgar. “I felt he took the opportunity with both hands. And then what he has done on the county circuit so far with him playing at Northamptonshire has been a massive confidence booster for him as a cricketer.”

Rickelton has certainly ticked the boxes through those performances for Northants, with Elgar explaining it provides a strong case for keeping him in the Proteas side. Rickelton, who bats at no.3 domestically, slotted in at the no.5 spot against Bangladesh which had belonged to Temba Bavuma, who moved one spot up the order for those two Tests. He made scores of 21, 39*, 42 and 12 in his maiden Test series. “One part of his success lately that I’ve noted is that he’s come a long way in terms of understanding his technique, his game, and more importantly, being comfortable with what he has and what he doesn’t have,” said the Lions head coach Wandile Gwavu, who’s known Rickelton for the last six years.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He’s fully aware of his shortcomings, and consequently, he’s always working on those.” “One problem he’s never had is the knack for scoring runs. When I did a background check on him, he was one of the best players at under-13 level. He was the best under 15 player at the national week he went to. He’s always been one of the best players in the country, and I’m not surprised he’s found his way into the Proteas.” Gwavu also cited Rickelton’s work ethic as being one of his best attributes. “Ricks is an easy player to work with as a coach; he’s a thorough professional. There’s a big thing being made about fitness now (by Cricket SA). He’s one of the fittest players I’ve ever worked with.”

Story continues below Advertisement

By his own admission, Rickelton doesn’t have the purest technique. He has paid attention to the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, who are both unorthodox, about how the Australian pair set themselves at the time they make contact with the ball. “There’s a lot of guys who move up to the top, and they’re not sure how they want to go about their game, so he’s worked tirelessly on that. He’s got a game plan and a blueprint that he can work with. He understands his technique. He works tirelessly on his defence, and he leaves very well,” said Gwavu. With both Van der Dussen and Markram in the squad, along with Khaya Zondo, there is competition for places in the Proteas’ middle order. “A lot of chats will still be had before we finalise the top five batters,” Elgar said on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement