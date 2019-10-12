JOHANNESBURG – South Africa continued to struggle as the second Test headed towards the halfway stage in Pune on Saturday, going into lunch on 136/6 trailing India by 465 runs.
The only bright spot on an otherwise gloomy morning for the tourists was a half-century for skipper Faf du Plessis, the 21st of his career. At lunch Du Plessis was not out on 52 with Senuran Muthusamy alongside him on 6.
Nightwatchman Anrich Nortje and Theunis de Bruyn had resumed on 36/3, but both were dismissed within half an hour of the resumption. Nortje, on debut, edged Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli at third slip having been set up the ball before by a bouncer.
De Bruyn once more flattered only to deceive, wasting an excellent start. He’d looked very comfortable against all the Indian seamers, both in the last hour of Friday’s play and then again in the first few overs of the third day.
He drove well, and clipped a couple of shots of his legs through the leg side too, and looked as if he was set for a big innings.