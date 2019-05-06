Kagiso Rabada got rid of David Warner, but was unable to stop Sunrisers Hyderabad from beating his Delhi Capitals team on Thursday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South African cricket lovers can breathe a sigh of relief as leading fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has said he is sure his back injury will not prevent him from playing in the Cricket World Cup. Rabada gave everyone a scare when he was recalled from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India last week and doubt was immediately cast on his participation in the World Cup which starts on May 30.

Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee is expected to give an injury update in Johannesburg on Tuesday, but judging by what Rabada wrote on his Instagram account at the weekend he should be given the green light.

"Regarding my back, I’m good - precautionary is all," he wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The other injury problem in the Proteas squad is Dale Steyn who is suffering from a shoulder injury while Lungi Ngidi (side strain) and Anrich Nortje (shoulder) are receiving treatment so that they can be fit for the World Cup.

