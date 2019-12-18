JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) is once again embarking on a review of its domestic playing structures while there are two reports on the same topic gathering dust somewhere.
The organisation somewhat sneakily announced on Monday night that Dave Richardson would form a steering committee “to make recommendations on the future structure of South African domestic cricket”.
The announcement came in a brief statement released towards the latter stages of the Mzansi Super League final and just hours after a joint meeting of Cricket SA’s Members Council and the remaining Board of Directors had wrapped up in Paarl.
Richardson, a former South African international wicket-keeper who went on to become chief executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC), was recently roped in as a consultant by Cricket SA to help manage the fall-out from the administrative meltdown the organisation has suffered that has included the resignation of four board members and the suspension of seven members of staff, including chief executive officer Thabang Moroe.
Central to many of CSA’s problems has been a fall-out with the country’s players, represented by their union, the SA Cricketers Association.