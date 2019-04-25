Dale Steyn in action for the Titans in March 2019. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

BANGALORE – Proteas fast bowler, Dale Steyn, will return back to South Africa after his right shoulder flared up while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Steyn will be assessed by a shoulder specialist and measures will be put in place to get him ready for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in England and Wales next month.

SA team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained: “Dale felt discomfort after playing his second match at the tournament. Upon assessment and subsequent investigations, a flare-up of his right shoulder was confirmed.

#CSAnews Proteas fast bowler, Dale Steyn, to return back to South Africa from IPL due to a shoulder flare-up https://t.co/NlT82erAq7 pic.twitter.com/kStZHKBj4E — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 25, 2019

"With the World Cup around the corner, it is our priority to get him back to full fitness before the squad departs on May 19th. He will consult with a shoulder specialist upon his return and a recovery plan will be put in place.”

SA's World Cup squad will assemble for their week-long camp on May 12, prior to departing for the tournament.

African News Agency (ANA)