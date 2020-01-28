The Proteas were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Photo: Gavin Barker BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa have been fined 60 percent of their match fee and penalised six World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the fourth Test match at the Wanderers. Andy Pycroft of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Faf du Plessis’s side was ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short.

Du Plessis pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth official Allahdien Palekar levelled the charge.