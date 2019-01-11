Teams warming up at the Wanderers on Friday morning. Photo: @OfficialCSA on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – SA stand-in captain Dean Elgar has opted to bat after winning the toss in the third Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Friday. Suspended SA skipper Faf du Plessis has been replaced by new cap Zubayr Hamza.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Nice day in Jozi.heaps of changes in the Pakistan team. Toss coming up pic.twitter.com/Hoc2QFVsxK — stuart hess (@shockerhess) January 11, 2019

South Africa is:

Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan is:

Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali

Update:

At the time of writing, skipper Dean Elgar is out for 5 runs, Aiden Markram (3) and Hashim Amla (3) are at the crease at the Bulring in Johannesburg.

South Africa is currently on 12/1

African News Agency (ANA)





Like us on Facebook