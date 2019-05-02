JP Duminy will be available for T20 Internationals, but after the World Cup, he won’t be seen in ODIs. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

LONDON – Three South Africans are likely to make last ODI outings at the ICC World Cup in just over a month's time. All three have been the mainstays of the white ball game in recent years but this will be their swansong in a World Cup which takes place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

JP Duminy:

The South Africa all-rounder will continue to be available for T20 Internationals, but after the World Cup, he won’t be seen in ODIs.

After spending months on the sidelines owing to injury, in March, Duminy announced his decision to walk away from the 50-over format.

A day after he made the news public, he played his final home ODI at his native Cape Town.

Duminy made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He went on to have a career that was marred by injuries.

Despite that, he is among the top 10 scorers for his country, with 5 047 runs, and is six ODIs short of becoming the seventh South African to play 200 matches in the format.

Imran Tahir:

South Africa’s ageless leg-spinner has clocked more miles on the cricket field with his high-octane celebrations than while doing anything else. But after the World Cup this year, he won’t be doing any more of it in ODIs.

Like his teammate Duminy, Tahir has stated his intention to continue playing T20Is, where he has always been at his most comfortable and at his best.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that he has been South Africa’s most successful spinner in the format, with 162 scalps at a terrific average of 24.21.

Imran Tahir will be key to the Proteas success at the World Cup. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Dale Steyn:

Steyn delivered the ball that sealed South Africa's exit at the 2015 World Cup. His otherwise stellar, injury-free run has been marred by a troublesome shoulder over the past year or two but he nevertheless remains one of the world’s fastest, and most feared bowlers.

Arguably South Africa’s greatest-ever in Tests, Steyn’s limited-overs career isn’t as decorated and celebrated. Even so, with his ability to trample the world’s finest with his express, skiddy pace, Steyn will be one of the lynchpins of South Africa’s World Cup campaign.

Although nothing is confirmed, Steyn announced his desire to step away from the limited-overs formats in July last year.

After conceding the 2015 World Cup semifinal to New Zealand, as South Africa suffered a heart-breaking exit, he will be keen to set that right this time and take South Africa all the way.

African News Agency (ANA)