Temba Bavuma was desperately unlucky to be run out at the bowler’s end. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DURBAN – With Day 2 of the Test in Durban underway, Lungani Zama looks back at some of his plays of the day from Day 1: Dimuth Karunaratne

The new Sri Lanka captain started the day on the best possible note by calling correctly when Faf du Plessis flipped the coin. Whatever he then said to his bowlers clearly worked because they were right on the money. His only false step was bowling himself as second change.

Vishwa Fernando

What a spell from the left-arm swing merchant. The ball he got Aiden Markram with, trimming the top of off-stump, was a thing of Test match beauty. He should have also had Hashim Amla with another peach that nipped back in. He deserved the rewards he got later in the innings, ending with four scalps.

Temba Bavuma loses his wicket during day 1 of the Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Wednesday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Temba Bavuma

One of these days he will make a mountain of runs. Playing as well as he ever has for his country, on 47, he was desperately unlucky to be run out at the bowler’s end thanks to the unluckiest of touches. Even technology took a while to send him back to the team sheds.

Quinton de Kock

Time and time again, De Kock puts his hand up and rescues a situation. His knock of 80 spared South African blushes, and then started to put the heat on the visitors. Regardless of the situation, he retains a terrific instinct to take the game forward. Long may he rebel against the breeze.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook