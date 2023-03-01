SA v West Indies: Plays of the day from Centurion

Cape Town — South Africa and the West Indies served up some exciting cricket on day two of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. Eleven wickets fell in the final two sessions of the second day of this riveting first Test, which ended with the home side slightly ahead with three days still to play.

After all the action, IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams gives us five plays of the day from the action in Centurion. Ball When 11 wickets fall in a session there are usually plenty to choose from, but Alzarri Joseph sent down a snorter to Temba Bavuma first up. It was banged in on a length, and straightened just enough to find Bavuma’s outside edge. It was Bavuma’s second duck of the Test.

Meltdown Dean Elgar seems to be caught in no man’s land — or actually make that third man — with South Africa’s new positive approach to batting in Test cricket. For the second time in the Test match, Elgar was caught on the boundary attempting a very un-Elgar like ramp shot. Shot

Aiden Markram has played a couple of exceptional cover drives, but for pure entertainment value Shannon Gabriel’s six over long-on off Marco Jansen was exhilarating. Catch Gerald Coetzee will always have Senuran Muthusamy to thank for his maiden Test wicket. Tagenarine Chanderpaul drove hard at the young fast bowler, only to edge it through to the slip cordon, where Muthusamy held on to blinder.

Five-fors It was day for the fast bowlers’ with both Alzarri Joseph and Anrich Nortje collecting five-wicket hauls. It was extra special for Joseph though as it was also the first of his Test career. @ZaahierAdams