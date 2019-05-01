Imran Tahir will be key to the Proteas success at the World Cup. Photo: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's success at this year's Cricket World Cup could once again rely on the tried and tested players who, between them, have a wealth of experience at playing the game at the highest level. We look at three of the 'veterans' of the Proteas side who could well emerge as the key players in the tournament.

JP Duminy:

The South Africa all-rounder will continue to be available for T20 Internationals, but after the World Cup, he won’t be seen in ODIs again.

After spending months on the sidelines owing to injury, in March, Duminy announced his decision to walk away from the 50-over format. A day after he made the news public, he played his final home ODI at his native Cape Town.

Duminy made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He went on to have a career that was marred by injuries.

Despite that, he is among the top-10 scorers for his country, with 5 047 runs, and is six ODIs short of becoming the seventh South African to play 200 matches in the format.

JP Duminy experience will be needed at the World Cup. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix





Imran Tahir:

South Africa’s ageless leg-spinner has clocked more miles on the cricket field with his high-octane celebrations than while doing anything else. But after the World Cup this year, he won’t be doing any more of it in ODIs.

Like his teammate Duminy, Tahir has stated his intention to continue playing T20Is, where he has always been at his most comfortable and at his best.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that he has been South Africa’s most successful spinner in the format, with 162 scalps at a terrific average of 24.21.

Dale Steyn:

Steyn’s otherwise stellar, injury-free run has been marred by a troublesome shoulder over the past year or two. He nevertheless remains one of the world’s fastest, and most feared bowlers.

Arguably South Africa’s greatest-ever in Tests, Steyn’s limited-overs career isn’t as decorated and celebrated.

Even so, with his ability to trample the world’s finest with his express, skiddy pace, Steyn will be one of the lynchpins of South Africa’s World Cup campaign.

Although nothing is confirmed, Steyn announced his desire to step away from the limited-overs formats in July last year.

After conceding the 2015 World Cup semifinal to New Zealand, as South Africa suffered a heart-breaking exit, he will be keen to get that right this time and take South Africa all the way.

SA's Dale Steyn will be one of the players who will be expected to perform. Photo: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

African News Agency (ANA)