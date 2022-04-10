SA vs Bangladesh: Day 3 — Plays of the Day

Gqeberha — Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer picked up three wickets at the end of Day three of the second Test to leave Proteas on the verge of victory against Bangladesh. IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams takes a look at the highlights from the day’s play from the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Story continues below Advertisment

ALSO READ: The stage is set for the Proteas spin twins to once again leave Bangladesh in a twist Miss — It was a comedy of errors when Sarel Erwee struck a fierce cut shot in the direction of Mehidy Hasan Miraz at point. Usually such a good fielder, Mehidy unfortunately missed the flight of the ball completely and the it struck him painfully in the stomach. He was stretchered of the field but returned later to continue bowling. Misjudgement — The reverse-sweep has become a part of the modern-day batter's arsenal, but on Sunday it proved to be the undoing of two set batters. Mushfiqur Rahim had knuckled down to post a workmanlike half-century before gifting his wicket away, while Dean Elgar also fell to the same shot.

ALSO READ: Proteas extend lead against Bangladesh to 320 at tea on day three Shot — It is not often that Elgar hits a six in Test cricket but with his team searching for quick second innings runs he smashed Mehidy over long-on. Innovation — Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque kept setting innovative fields despite his team's perilous position. It reaped rewards on two occasions when he took catches at short mid-on to dismiss Sarel Erwee and Ryan Rickleton.

Story continues below Advertisment