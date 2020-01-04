South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen raises his bat after reaching his fifty during day 2 of the second Test against England at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Saturday. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Plays of the Day Villain of the Day – Dean Elgar went on about being “human” and that “I am allowed to make mistakes” but he knows the manner of his dismissal was unbecoming of a senior batsmen that allowed England to claw their way back into the contest.

Irishman of the Day – Rassie van der Dussen probably used up all the luck of the entire Proteas side yesterday. He survived an LBW decision, got dropped, and edged the ball just short of the slips on numerous occasions throughout his innings.

Veteran of the Day – A close race between England’s old warhorses Stuart Broad and James Anderson, but the latter just pips his long-time partner due that final wicket with the very last ball of the day.

Song of the Day – The Barmy Army is famed for the tunes all around the world, but the really turned it on yesterday when challenged by the “Amla Army”. And with England claiming the initiative late on in the day, they belted out “why you not singing anymore?” to the South African competitors.