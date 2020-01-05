England's James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Kagiso Rabada with the first ball of the day. Photo: Halden Krog/AP

Plays of the day Ball of the day – James Anderson remains England’s talisman in the twilight of his career, and without the injured Jofra Archer, the veteran knew he needed to shoulder much of the responsibility.

He fulfilled this task with aplomb and got England off to the perfect start on Day 3 by producing textbook out-swinger with the first ball of the day to remove Kagiso Rabada.

Contest of the day – With precious little action in the middle raising the blood pressure on droopy Sunday at Newlands, the confrontation between Kagiso Rabada and Zak Crawley roused the crowd for a few moments.

Crawley landed the first punch by taking a couple of boundaries off Rabada before the big fast bowler hit on the helmet and ribs. Rabada had the last laugh when he dismissed Crawley.