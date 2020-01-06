England's Dom Sibley celebrates his maiden test century during day 4 of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Monday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Plays of the Day Shot of the Day – Ben Stokes was in the mood to entertain on the fourth morning. He pulled out his full repertoire as he launched an assault on left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj particularly. But he kept his best for Dwaine Pretorius as Stokes went down on bended knee and reverse-swept with the medium pacer with disdain.

Applause of the Day – This was kept for Dom Sibley. The 24-year-old right-hander showed both sets of batsmen what can be achieved when patience and discipline is applied. Sibley faced 311 balls and was at the crease for 411 minutes for his undefeated 133, but there was a moment where time stood still for the young man as Newlands rose in appreciation when he reached three figures.

Ball of the Day – James Anderson has been superb in this Newlands Test. And just when his team needed someone to dig deep, the veteran produced the goods yet again as he managed to get one to reverse just enough to find Zubayr Hamza's outside edge in his final over of the day.

Spectator of the Day – There has been a hadeda bird that has caught everyone's attention throughout this Test match. It has quietly gone about its business with the play happening all around it. But on Monday, it was keen to make it presence felt, forcing the England team to chase it all around the outfield in a bid to get it to fly away.