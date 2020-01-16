Ball of the Day
There is something about the greats that they can sense the moment when the game is on the line. Kagiso Rabada certainly seized it when Ben Stokes joined Joe Root at the crease. South Africa needed their talisman to strike early before the partnership could develop. And that’s exactly what Rabada did when he struck the top of Root’s off-stump. Rabada’s manic celebration showed exactly what the wicket meant to the big fast bowler.
Field position of the Day
It was hard work trying to get wickets on the placid St George’s Park surface throughout the day. The bowlers toiled hard but such was the nature of the surface that even genuine edges did not carry to slip. Proteas captain Faf du Plessis therefore needed to be innovative with his fielding placings. He implemented a backward square leg and it worked out splendidly with two English batsmen perishing to that fielder.
Good Review of the Day