South Africa's Beuran Hendricks acknowledges the applause from the crowd after taking 5 wickets on day three of the fourth Test against England at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. Photo: Themba Hadebe/AP PLAYS OF THE DAY – Day 3 QUINTON DE KOCK – South Africa’s man of the series was in outstanding form once again, notching up his fourth half-century this summer, in another display of class and cnfidence. It’s not worth thinking where South Africa would be without and he desperately needs some help. In seven innings he has scored 341 runs at an average of 48.71. With his dismissal of Ollie Pope, he reached 200 dismissals, by doing so in his 46th Test, broke the record held by Adam Gilchrist, who took 47 matches to do so. VERNON PHILANDER – Nine balls into his opening spell in the second innings, Philander left the field clutching his right hamstring, with Mark Boucher saying after play it was a grade 2 tear, but he would be able to bat. This is not the way Philander wanted his final Test to go. He picked up 2/50 in England’s first innings, last just three balls scoring four when South Africa batted. Aside from England’s first innings Centurion, he hasn’t had the kind of impact he’d have liked in this series - a real pity. Adding insult to injury, he’s been docked 15% of his match fee for his ‘send-off’directed at Jos Buttler in England’s first innings. MAIDEN FIVE-FOR – Following Nortje’s first innings efforts, Hendricks joined him on Sunday picking up his first ‘five-for.’ Making it more special, it came on his debut. Beuran Hendricks is the 24th South African to take five wickets in an innings on Test debut, joining the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Philander and current Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt in that category. .

FLYING FAF – A couple of years ago in an ODI against Sri Lanka, Du Plessis pulled off what he called a ‘Duppie special,’- leaping to his right to poach a catch at second slip. He repeated that effort Sunday, standing at a wide almost 4th slip, he flew to his right and held onto a super catch off a thick edge from opposite number Joe Root. It was good to see the South African captain smile again - he hasn’t been able to do that on a cricket field in the last few weeks.

SIBLEY – Far from the most attractive batsmen to watch, Dom Sibley has however been mighty effective at the job he’s tasked with. He’s blunted the new ball and of course in Cape Town turned a start into a score of real substance. However he is developing a worrying habit for getting caught on the leg-side. In PE he fell to a leg-side trap, in the first innings here, he gloved one through to the keeper and on Sunday, he flicked off his hips to short midwicket. Opponents will be taking note.

