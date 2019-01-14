South Africa wrapped up the three-Test series on Monday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa claimed a second consecutive cleansweep on home-soil against Pakistan by wrapping up the third Test in the first session on Monday, claiming a 107-run victory. Five years ago the series outcome was the same - 3-0 - and now as then, it was Pakistan’s failure to deal with the rising ball that was their undoing.

This series will be remembered for ‘Duanne the Destroyer’ with the big, muscular quick bowler finishing the series with 24 wickets, one shy of the South African record for the most wickets in a three match series set 116 years ago by left-arm wrist spinner Charlie Llewellyn against Australia.

It was Olivier who made a double breakthrough in the third over of play on Monday when he removed Babar Azam - another searing bouncer targeting the batsman’s throat - and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed first ball - a beautiful delivery that nipped back and hit off-stump.

That put paid to any hopes the tourists had of chasing an unlikely target of 381 to win. Pakistan had resumed Monday needing a further 228 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Asad Shafiq raised his bat after going to his 23rd Test half-century but he needed to crack on much more than was eventually the case and he was out for 65, edging a beauty from Vernon Philander which bounced more than Asad expected and seamed away from the right hander, the ball finding the edge and flying to Dean Elgar at second slip.

Kagiso Rabada, not at his best in this game, cleaned up the tail - starting with Faheem Ashraf who was beautifully caught in the gully by Aiden Markram.

The last wicket did prove frustrating for the Proteas, and eventually Mohammad Abbas was run out attempting a quick single for nine. Shadab Khan was not out on 47.

Rabada finished with three wickets, Olivier three and Steyn two.

Congratulations to South Africa who have moved to number 2 in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings!#ProteaFire #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/pWu5Np1XTn — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 14, 2019

Quinton de Kock was named Man of the Match for his 129 in South Africa’s second innings, while Olivier’s 24 wickes saw him walk away with the Man of the Series award.

The Proteas will face Pakistan in a five match One-Day series starting in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, followed by a three T20 International series.

Their next Test assignment will be against Sri Lanka next month, two-match series starting in Durban on February 13.





