SA women go 2-0 down in T20 series against New Zealand









New Zealand Women tightened their grip on the five-match Women’s T20I series against South Africa, after securing a comfortable five-wicket win in the second game on Thursday in Hamilton. Photo: Bruce Lim/www.photosport.nz JOHANNESBURG – New Zealand Women tightened their grip on the five-match Women’s T20I series against South Africa, after securing a comfortable five-wicket win in the second game on Thursday in Hamilton. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first the hosts were rewarded early with the key wicket of Lizelle Lee (two) who was trapped leg before without troubling the score. Soon after it was the wickets of young duo Nadine de Klerk (nine) and Laura Wolvaardt (22) who were both dismissed by Sophie Devine. The Proteas Women were looking for a competitive total and it looked like they were on course when Dane van Niekerk and Mignon du Preez combined for the fourth Wicket partnership of 50 runs in 36 balls and at least got the Proteas past 100, but they fell well short of a competitive total at 120 all out from their 20 overs. The hosts responded well when the fourth wicket partnership for SA looked set aS Leah Tahuhu (2/10) was the difference as she clamed the key wickets of van Niekerk (25) and Chloe Tryon (0). Mignon du Preez was the standout for the visitors with 40 off 26 balls.

The Proteas bowling duo of Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka started well with the ball in their defence and as they grabbed early wickets of Rachel Priest (five) and Suzie Bates (seven) to give the visitors some hope.

In their chase it was the home team’s captain, Sophie Devine who was vital to the White Ferns victory with a brilliant batting performance. She hit an impressive 61 off 43 balls that took the game away from South Africa.

The skipper was well supported by Maddy Green 23 (20) and the pair shared a third wicket stand of 50 runs in 45 balls that gave the White Ferns the advantage they needed.

Devine continued hitting out but her aggressive mood led to her dismissal, caught while trying to hit leg spinner Sune Luus over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Katie Perkins did not last long (five) as she was trapped lbw to give Khaka (2/24) her second wicket, while Green (23) was caught in the covers by Luus off the bowling of the Proteas captain.

Katey Martin (10 not out) brought some calm to the crease with a couple of boundaries towards the end as the hosts gained the momentum and cruised to a comfortable victory and a 2-0 advantage in the series.

The third T20I will be on Sunday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

African News Agency (ANA)