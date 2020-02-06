JOHANNESBURG – New Zealand Women tightened their grip on the five-match Women’s T20I series against South Africa, after securing a comfortable five-wicket win in the second game on Thursday in Hamilton.
After winning the toss and opting to bowl first the hosts were rewarded early with the key wicket of Lizelle Lee (two) who was trapped leg before without troubling the score.
Soon after it was the wickets of young duo Nadine de Klerk (nine) and Laura Wolvaardt (22) who were both dismissed by Sophie Devine.
The Proteas Women were looking for a competitive total and it looked like they were on course when Dane van Niekerk and Mignon du Preez combined for the fourth Wicket partnership of 50 runs in 36 balls and at least got the Proteas past 100, but they fell well short of a competitive total at 120 all out from their 20 overs.
The hosts responded well when the fourth wicket partnership for SA looked set aS Leah Tahuhu (2/10) was the difference as she clamed the key wickets of van Niekerk (25) and Chloe Tryon (0). Mignon du Preez was the standout for the visitors with 40 off 26 balls.