Dane van Niekerk will captain the Proteas Women against New Zealand. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – The SA women’s cricket team have named a 15-strong squad for their three-match One-Day International series in New Zealand. Captain Dane van Niekerk could play her first international match in almost a year with injury keeping her on the sidelines since February 2019. Vice-captain Chloe Tryon is also set to return after missing the Proteas’ last encounter against India due to injury. Both played a full part in the most recent edition of the Women’s Big Bash League.

The squad includes one player yet to play on ODI, Nonkululeko Mlaba, though the left-arm spinner does have three T20Is to her name.

South Africa’s series against New Zealand’s begins on January 25 at Auckland and finishes on January 30 at Hamilton.

The SA squad is: