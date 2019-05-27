CAPE TOWN – Cricket lovers in Mzansi will be relieved to know that the SABC will be broadcasting the upcoming World Cup.
The public broadcaster announced on Monday that they have clinched a deal with pay channel SuperSport, who have secured the rights for the region, to bring the Cricket World Cup to the majority of the nation.
The cash-strapped SABC have battled to negotiate deals with SuperSport over the last few years to broadcast matches involving Bafana Bafana in particular.
Although the schedule for which games will be on SABC have not yet been finalised, Proteas fans will hope that they can see most of their team’s matches, starting with Thursday’s opener against England at The Oval.
“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and SuperSport are pleased to inform the South African public that they have concluded an agreement for the SABC to broadcast the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup,” the two companies said in a statement on Monday.
“This follows extensive negotiations between the parties.
“Some of these fixtures will be broadcast on a live basis and others, delayed and via highlights programmes. The SABC will announce details regarding its broadcast schedule of the matches shortly.”
After the England match, Faf du Plessis’ team are next in action against Bangladesh on 2 June, before another blockbuster clash against India on 5 June.
JOINT MEDIA STATEMENT | pic.twitter.com/ZZDlonwzv5— SABCPortal (@SABCPortal) May 27, 2019
Proteas World Cup Group Fixtures
30 May, 11.30am: England, The Oval, London
2 June, 11.30am: Bangladesh, The Oval, London
5 June, 11.30am: India, Rose Bowl, Southampton
10 June, 11.30am: West Indies, Rose Bowl, Southampton
15 June, 2.30pm: Afghanistan, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
19 June, 11.30am: New Zealand, Edgbaston, Birmingham
23 June, 11.30am: Pakistan, Lord’s, London
28 June, 11.30am: Sri Lanka, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
6 July, 2.30pm: Australia, Old Trafford, Manchester@ashfakmohamed
IOL Sport