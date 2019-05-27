Proteas fans will hope that they can see most of Faf du Plessis’ team’s matches, starting with Thursday’s opener against England at The Oval. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Cricket lovers in Mzansi will be relieved to know that the SABC will be broadcasting the upcoming World Cup. The public broadcaster announced on Monday that they have clinched a deal with pay channel SuperSport, who have secured the rights for the region, to bring the Cricket World Cup to the majority of the nation.

The cash-strapped SABC have battled to negotiate deals with SuperSport over the last few years to broadcast matches involving Bafana Bafana in particular.

Although the schedule for which games will be on SABC have not yet been finalised, Proteas fans will hope that they can see most of their team’s matches, starting with Thursday’s opener against England at The Oval.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and SuperSport are pleased to inform the South African public that they have concluded an agreement for the SABC to broadcast the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup,” the two companies said in a statement on Monday.

“This follows extensive negotiations between the parties.

“Some of these fixtures will be broadcast on a live basis and others, delayed and via highlights programmes. The SABC will announce details regarding its broadcast schedule of the matches shortly.”

After the England match, Faf du Plessis’ team are next in action against Bangladesh on 2 June, before another blockbuster clash against India on 5 June.

Proteas World Cup Group Fixtures

30 May, 11.30am: England, The Oval, London

2 June, 11.30am: Bangladesh, The Oval, London

5 June, 11.30am: India, Rose Bowl, Southampton

10 June, 11.30am: West Indies, Rose Bowl, Southampton

15 June, 2.30pm: Afghanistan, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

19 June, 11.30am: New Zealand, Edgbaston, Birmingham

23 June, 11.30am: Pakistan, Lord’s, London

28 June, 11.30am: Sri Lanka, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

6 July, 2.30pm: Australia, Old Trafford, Manchester





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook