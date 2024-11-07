Independent Online
Sunday, November 17, 2024

SABC, Cricket South Africa agree deal to broadcast Proteas’ home matches

Proteas captain Aiden Markram will lead the team against India in a four-match T20 International series. All the Proteas’ matches this season will be broadcast on SABC. Picture: Robert Cianflone / Getty Images via AFP

Published Nov 7, 2024

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will be airing the Proteas’ matches during the 2024/25 international season.

The Proteas will be live on SABC from Friday in the first match of the T20 International (T20I) series against India in Durban.

The Proteas men’s white-ball matches will be broadcast on SABC 3, while the Test matches and all the Proteas Women’s matches will be broadcast on SABC+.

Live matches will be broadcast on the SABC’s linear TV, Radio and digital platforms, which include www.sabcsport.com and SABC+.

CSA said in a statement that partnership is in line with their “strategic pillar of access, which is aimed at continuously growing our fanbase and ensuring the sport is accessible to all South Africans”.

“We are glad that cricket is being made available through free to air broadcast, ensuring access and inclusion for all fans around the country,” CSA chief executive officer, Pholetsi Moseki said.

“We look forward to strengthening this partnership with the national broadcaster for many years to come and welcome all sporting fans to sit back and enjoy the game of cricket and all it has to offer.”

The Proteas play three more T20 matches against India after Friday’s match in Durban, before facing Sri Lanka in two Test matches.

The home summer will also see Pakistan touring these shores for three T20Is, three One-Day Internationals and two Test matches.

@JohnGoliath82

